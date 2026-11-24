King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pipe replacement will close the New Galena Road and Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) Intersection next week in New Britain Township, Bucks County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, December 1, through Thursday, December 3, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the New Galena Road and Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) Intersection will be closed and detoured. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Callowhill Road/Park Avenue, Route 152 (Main Street), Sunset Avenue/Railroad Avenue, and Barry Road.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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