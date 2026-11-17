Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the Philadelphia Water Department will close a section of Cobbs Creek Parkway for inlet installation in Philadelphia, beginning on Monday, November 23.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, November 23, through Friday, December 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Cobbs Creek Parkway will be closed and detoured weekdays between 60th Street and 59th Street. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Springfield Avenue and 59th Street. Transit riders should check the SEPTA website for any potential detours.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Philadelphia Water Department will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #