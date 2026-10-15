PennDOT Reopens Sellers Avenue Bridge in Ridley Park

Ridley Park, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and local officials celebrated the reopening of the bridge carrying Sellers Avenue over Amtrak rail lines in Ridley Park, Delaware County. The bridge was reopened this afternoon.

“PennDOT is committed to planning for the future needs of drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians,” said PennDOT District 6 Executive Din Abazi. “I am proud to have worked on this project in 2022 and to see the new, modern, and safer structure open again today.”

Under this federally funded project, PennDOT’s contractor removed and replaced the bridge superstructure with a 75-foot-long concrete box beam bridge with two 12-foot travel lanes and sidewalks on both sides. New concrete material was placed behind the existing stone masonry abutments to increase stability.

Additional roadway improvements were made on the approach roads to the bridge on Ridley Avenue, Sellers Avenue/Ward Avenue, and Hinkley Avenue. The improvements include an upgraded drainage system; full-depth pavement reconstruction; hardscaping; landscaping; and new ADA curb ramps, sidewalks, and traffic signals.

“Reopening this bridge is the result of sustained coordination among PennDOT, Amtrak, SEPTA, and dedicated state and local officials,” said Senator Tim Kearney. “Ridley Park Borough and Mayor Hank Eberle were essential partners in those early conversations, and I am proud to have worked with Mayor Hank to see this important project completed — his memory and his spirit are felt strongly in Ridley Park today.”

The Sellers Avenue bridge had been closed since July 20, 2022. On April 28, 2026, PennDOT opened the new west sidewalk over the rail lines for pedestrian use.

Work on the project, including landscaping, lighting installation, traffic signal upgrades, and ADA curb ramp installation will continue through 2027.

Road-Con, Inc., of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on this $9.8 million reconstruction project, which is fully financed with federal funds.

For more information, visit the Sellers Avenue Bridge over Amtrak Reconstruction Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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