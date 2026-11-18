King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Bondsville Road is reopened under the $1.9 million project to replace the Bondsville Road retaining wall in East Brandywine and Caln townships, Chester County.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor stabilized the Bondsville Road roadway embankment by building a new retaining wall along approximately 140 feet of the eastern roadway slope. The new wall is located downslope of the roadway and is approximately 20 feet in height. Rock was placed along the bottom of the retaining wall for scour protection and extends approximately four feet from the wall to the existing banks of Beaver Creek. The front face of the wall panels include architectural treatment to create texture on the front face, sensitive to the park and historic context of the area. Aesthetics were determined in coordination with East Brandywine Township.

Additional work included guiderail installation parallel to the retaining wall that ties into the existing guiderail, reconstruction of approximately 400 feet of roadway with two-foot shoulders, and pavement reconstruction on approximately 50 feet of roadway.

Work on the retaining wall is expected to continue through November 2027.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, visit the Bondsville Road Retaining Wall Project page.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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