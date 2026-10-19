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    PennDOT to Begin Construction on Tyson Avenue Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Abington Township

    October 19, 2026

    King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, November 2, on a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Tyson Avenue over Susquehanna Road in Abington Township, Montgomery County.

    Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

    Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

    Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will apply a Latex Modified Concrete (LMC) overlay on the deck, repair and repave the approach roads, and reseal the bridge joints.

    Additional work includes painting the superstructure and the bearings, steel beam fatigue retrofits, spall repairs to the substructure units, and sidewalk repairs at the south end approach.

    The 62-year-old, single-span structure, is 65 feet long, 34 feet wide, and carries more than 6,500 vehicles per day.

    The bridge repair is part of a $16.2 million PennDOT project to rehabilitate 14 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

    Loftus Construction, Inc. of King of Prussia, PA. is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6. 

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

    MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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