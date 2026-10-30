King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is completed on a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Township Line Road over Lodal Creek in Limerick and Perkiomen townships, Montgomery County. The bridge and roadway were reopened to traffic this afternoon.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor replaced the superstructure, installed a reinforced concrete deck with new beams, barriers, and guiderail, and resurfaced the roadway approaches.

The 76-year-old, single-span structure, is 33 feet long, 27 feet wide, and carries more than 12,600 vehicles per day.

The bridge repair is part of a $16.2 million PennDOT project to rehabilitate 14 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of King of Prussia, PA, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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