King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that major construction is completed on a $2.5 million project to improve safety along Route 23 (Schuylkill Road/Nutt Road/Valley Forge Road) in East Pikeland and Schuylkill townships, and Phoenixville Borough, Chester County.

While major construction has been completed, drivers may encounter periodic single lane closures over the next several weeks to allow crews to perform final construction activities.

This safety improvement project encompassed 11 signalized intersections along the corridor. It included widening and restriping the eastbound Route 23 approach to create a dedicated left-turn lane at the intersection with Township Line Road, as well as milling and overlaying this intersection. Additionally, the project involved removing existing median islands and reconfiguring the Route 23 (Nutt Road) and Route 113 (Bridge Street) intersection within the current road layout, along with milling and overlaying the intersection.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Pennsylvania, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information on the project, please visit the Route 23 Corridor Safety Improvements Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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