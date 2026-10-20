King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is completed on a project to replace the bridge that carries Church Road over a branch of Perkiomen Creek in Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County. The bridge was reopened this morning.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor replaced the 85-year-old single-span, concrete slab bridge with a precast concrete box culvert with structure-mounted guiderail. The new structure widened the road from 24 feet to 30 feet to accommodate the lane, shoulder and bridge width required for current standards.

In addition, the contractor performed full-depth reconstruction of the roadway approaches; replaced guiderail; and installed scour protection measures.

This bridge replacement was part of a $2.7 million project to replace or rehabilitate several structures in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Grace Industries, Inc. of Northampton County, PA is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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