King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction has been completed a month ahead of schedule on an $829,772 project to replace the bridge that carries Cheyney Road over a branch of Chester Creek in Thornbury Township, Delaware County. The bridge was reopened this morning.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor replaced the 94-year-old reinforced concrete slab bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert. This expanded the width of the bridge by five feet on each side to accommodate two 11-foot travel lanes with four-foot shoulders.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, was the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

For more information, visit the Cheyney Road over Branch of Chester Creek Bridge Replacement webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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