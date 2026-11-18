King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, November 23, on an $18.5 million project to replace the bridge that carries U.S. 1 (State Road) over Darby Creek in Springfield and Upper Darby townships, Delaware County.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will replace the existing two-span structure with a single-span structure. The proposed structure will be widened approximately 13-feet in the northbound direction for a shoulder/right turn lane. The final structure will include two southbound travel lanes, a southbound left turn lane, two northbound travel lanes, along with shoulders and sidewalks on both sides

Additional work includes new bridge approach slabs, new storm sewers, replacement of sidewalk and guiderail, and utility and sewer main relocations. The median will be restored and resurfaced and the traffic signal at State Road and Rolling Road will be replaced. The existing pier in Darby Creek will be removed.

The existing structure was built in 1950 and is listed in poor condition. The bridge carries a daily average of 29,253 vehicles across Darby Creek.

During the initial construciton activites, there will be no travel restrictions in place for U.S. 1 (State Road) drivers. Off-peak daytime and nighttime lane closures will occur as the project progresses.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Physical construction on the project is expected to be completed in 2030.

For more information, visit the U.S. 1 (State Road) over Darby Creek Bridge Replacement Project webpage.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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