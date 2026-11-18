King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Tuesday, December 1, on a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) over Tyburn Road in Falls Township, Bucks County.

Drivers are advised that Tuesday, December 1, through Friday, February 26, 2027, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, the following two ramps will be closed and detoured Sundays through Fridays:

The ramp from eastbound Tyburn Road to northbound U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Tyburn Road, Bristol Road, and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The ramp from westbound Tyburn Road to southbound U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Tyburn Road, New Falls Road, and Penn Valley Road.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will repair the fascia beams and will perform drainpipe repairs to the southwest inlet. A portion of the slope pipe will be replaced, and the slope will be backfilled.

Additional work will include replacement of guiderail posts and preservation work including pavement repairs.

The 72-year-old, three-span structure is 148 feet long, 77.5 feet wide, and carries more than 24,630 vehicles per day. The current superstructure is listed in poor condition.

The bridge rehabilitation is part of a $16.2 million PennDOT project to rehabilitate 14 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of King of Prussia, PA, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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