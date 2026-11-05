King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pavement repair operations will close the ramp from Township Line Road to eastbound U.S. 422 at night next week under a $6.2 million project to resurface and repair a 4.4-mile section of the highway in Limerick and Upper Providence townships, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following restriction:

Wednesday, November 11, and Thursday, November 12, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the ramp from Township Line Road (Royersford/Trappe) to eastbound U.S. 422 will be closed and detoured. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use westbound U.S. 422, the Linfield/Limerick exit, and Lewis Road.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when driving near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will perform pavement preservation work on U.S. 422 including milling, application of a bituminous overlay, reapplying pavement markings, reinstalling edge-line rumble strips. Base repair work will also be performed as needed.

Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

For more information, visit the U.S. 422 Pavement Preservation page.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #