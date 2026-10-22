Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead sign installation and upgrades to Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) equipment will restrict northbound I-95 at night next week in Center City Philadelphia. The work is part of the $329 million I-95 CAP project to replace and expand the covered area over the interstate between Chestnut and Walnut streets.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, October 27, through Thursday, October 29, from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures will be in place on northbound I-95 between the Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue (Exit 19) and Washington Avenue/Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) interchanges.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

To learn more about PennDOT’s I-95 CAP Project, including construction updates, project detours and other information, visit www.95revive.com and parkatpennslanding.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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