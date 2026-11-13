King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a new traffic pattern maintaining one lane in each direction on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) will be fully in place beginning Monday, November 16, in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County.

The new pattern between the Interstate 95 and Route 452 (Marfket Street) interchanges will move a barrier-separated lane of eastbound and westbound vehicles to the south (eastbound) side of the highway, allowing PennDOT’s contractor to begin replacement of the bridge over CSX Railroad.

The work is part of PennDOT’s $63.4 million Section CSX contract to replace the bridge, improve the adjacent Bethel Road Interchange, and improve a one-mile section of U.S. 322 between I-95 and Route 452 (Market Street). This pattern will remain in place for approximately one year, when it will be shifted to the north (westbound) side for continuing construction on the bridge.

The CSX pattern will effectively extend the two-lane pattern on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from the existing work zone between Chelsea Parkway and Route 452 (Market Street), in place for the $99.4 million Section 103 widening and reconstruction project.

The Section CSX project is the third of four construction contracts under PennDOT’s U.S. 322 Improvement program to improve travel and safety on a 6.7-mile section of the highway in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships.

For more information, visit www.us322conchester.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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