Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Market Street Bridge construction will close a section of Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) this weekend and at night next week under the $148.9 million project to replace and rehabilitate the bridges that carry Market Street over Amtrak and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway), the Schuylkill River Trail, and CSX Railroad in Center City Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

From 9:00 PM Friday, October 9, to 5:00 AM Monday, October 12, I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed in both directions between the I-676 and 30th Street interchanges.

Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 16, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, either westbound or eastbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed between the I-676 and 30th Street interchanges.

The direction of next week’s nighttime closure will be determined by progression of work and events at the sports complex in South Philadelphia.

During the closure, eastbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) drivers will be directed to exit at Arch Street/30th Street, turn left onto Chestnut Street, and turn right onto Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramp to I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) at Walnut Street.

Westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) drivers will exit at Walnut Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramps to I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and I-676.

During this weekend’s closure, the current traffic pattern on the University Avenue Bridge over the Schuylkill River will be temporarily lifted to allow two lanes of traffic in both directions through Monday morning, October 12.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling along the detour route or near the work area because significant backups and delays will occur.

To learn more about this project, including detour information, or sign up for email notifications, visit marketstreetbridges.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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