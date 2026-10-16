Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that travel restrictions will be in place on surface streets, including the Castor Avenue ramp to I-95 North, this weekend and next week for bridge construction in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near or through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This work is part of the $311 million I-95/AF3 project to reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-95 between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane, and the $267.9 million I-95/BS2 project to reconstruct I-95 in both directions between Margaret Street and Carver Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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