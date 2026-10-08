Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that travel restrictions will be in place on surface streets, including the ramp to I-95 North, this weekend and next week as part of the $311 million I-95/AF3 project to reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-95 between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

From 9:00 PM Friday, October 9, to 5:00 AM Monday, October 12, the ramp from Castor Avenue to I-95 North will be closed for bridge demolition. Drivers on Castor Avenue will be directed to north on Aramingo Avenue and left on Adams Avenue to the I-95 North on-ramp at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange. Drivers on Delaware Avenue will be directed east on E. Venango Street, right on Balfour Avenue, left on Castor Avenue, and then follow the above directions to the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 16, from 9:00 PM until 5:00 AM the following morning, Castor Avenue, including the ramp to I-95 North, will be closed between Richmond Street and Delaware Avenue for I-95 bridge demolition. Drivers will be detoured on Delaware Avenue, Venango Street, and Richmond Street around the closure.

Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 16, from 9:00 PM until 5:00 AM the following morning, Venango Street will be closed between Allen Street and Bath Street for I-95 bridge demolition. Drivers will follow a posted detour around the closure.

Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 16, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, alternating eastbound and westbound lane closure will be in place on Wheatsheaf Lane between Thompson Street and Richmond Street.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near or through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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