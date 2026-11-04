King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that final paving operations will continue through November on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and various intersections, under a $55 million project to improve, widen, and reconstruct approximately 1.8 miles of the highway in Norristown and East Norriton and Whitpain townships, Montgomery County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

In addition, U.S. 202 drivers will encounter a weekday lane closure from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Thursday, December 31, on northbound and southbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Johnson Highway and Township Line Road for median island construction.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur.

Following paving, line striping, and median island construction the project will be substantially completed. Additional line striping, signage installations, and other minor construction activities will resume in spring 2027 to complete the entire project.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s U.S. 202 Improvement Program in Montgomery County, visit the U.S. 202 Section 600 Improvements webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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