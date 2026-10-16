King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that final paving operations will occur on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and three intersections through late October, under a $55 million project to improve, widen and reconstruct approximately 1.8 miles of the highway in Norristown and East Norriton and Whitpain townships, Montgomery County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

Following paving, line striping, and median island construction operations through late December, the project will be substantially completed. Additional line striping, signage installations, and other minor construction activities will resume in spring 2027 to complete the project.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT’s contractor will:

Reconstruct and widen U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from the existing two lanes to two lanes northbound, one lane southbound and a center turn lane from Johnson Highway to Township Line Road;

Install five-foot bicycle lanes in both directions along the entire project area;

Build new sidewalks at various locations;

Reconstruct one bridge and one box culvert;

Construct two sound walls and retaining walls;

Install new signals, signing and pavement markings;

Perform drainage improvements; and

Integrate Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to improve traffic flow.

This project is a critical part of a comprehensive, multi-phase program to reconstruct, widen and improve travel on a 9.1-mile section of U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and selected intersections between Johnson Highway in Norristown and Route 309 in Montgomery Township.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s U.S. 202 Improvement Program in Montgomery County, visit the U.S. 202 Section 600 Improvements webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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