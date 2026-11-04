Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that crossover reconstruction will occur next week on southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) approaching Cottman Avenue (Route 73), under a $5.2 million project to enhance safety and efficiency along sections of the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) corridor in Philadelphia.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Friday, November 6, through Friday, November 27, the left local lane and right express lane on southbound U.S. 1 will be closed 24-hours a day, weekdays, between Napfle Street and Shelmire Avenue. Southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) drivers will be directed to use the crossover approaching Strahle Street.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

The primary purpose of this project is to reduce crashes by promoting safe traffic flow between the crossovers connecting the local and express lanes of U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard).

Five locations along U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) have been identified as high priority for improvements under this project including the intersections at Revere/Faunce Street, Strahle Street, Winchester Avenue, Michener Street, and Fulmer Street.

The scope of work for this project consists of crossover improvements; realigning crosswalks; reconstructing ADA curb ramps; upgrading traffic signals; and improving pedestrian access to public transit by constructing concrete pads for future SEPTA bus shelter improvements.

James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Physical construction on the project is expected to finish in the summer of 2028.

For more information, visit the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) Crossover Improvement Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #