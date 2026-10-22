King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that utility construction will occur weekdays on Bethel Avenue under the $99.4 million U.S. 322 Section 103 project to reconstruct, widen, and improve travel and safety on a 1.4-mile stretch of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

· Monday, October 26, through Friday, December 18, from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM, a weekday lane closure with flagging will be in place on Bethel Avenue between Route 452 (Market Street) and U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s U.S. 322 Improvement Program in Delaware County, visit www.us322conchester.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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