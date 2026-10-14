King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that median and utility construction will occur on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) and Bethel Avenue through late December in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County. The work is part of the $63.4 million project to replace the U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) bridge over CSX Railroad and improve a one-mile section of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), including the adjacent Bethel Road.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, October 19, through Monday, December 21, from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a weekday lane closure will be in place on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in both directions between the Interstate 95 and Route 452 (Market Street) interchanges for median work to prepare a new traffic pattern for upcoming bridge construction.

Monday, October 19, through Monday, December 21, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM a periodic weekday lane closure with flagging will be in place on Bethel Avenue between the U.S. 322 overpass and Excelsior Drive for utility construction.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The Section CSX project is the third of four construction contracts under PennDOT’s U.S. 322 Improvement program to improve travel and safety on a 6.7-mile section of the highway in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships.

For more information, visit www.us322conchester.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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