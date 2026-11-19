Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is scheduled next week on the Interstate 95 Girard Point Bridge and several surface streets under three separate improvement projects in Philadelphia.1

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays will occur.

The work is part of PennDOT’s ongoing $267.9 million I-95/BS2 project to reconstruct and widen I-95 in both directions between Margaret Street and Carver Street, and the $311 million I-95/AF3 project to reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-95 between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane. Construction on the I-95 Girard Point Bridge is being done under a $261.5 million project to rehabilitate the bridge and nine approach structures in Southwest Philadelphia.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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