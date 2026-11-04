Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will continue at night next week on the I-95 Girard Point Bridge, under a $261.5 million project to rehabilitate the bridge and nine approach structures in Southwest Philadelphia.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, November 9, through Friday, November 13, a single lane closure will be in place from 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM, followed by a double lane closure from 12:00 AM to 5:00 AM on northbound I-95 between Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611) for installation of underside shielding on the overhead southbound bridge.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur.

For more information on this project, visit the Girard Point Bridge Improvement Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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