King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge repair will shift traffic on the northbound Interstate 476 on-ramp from Matsonford Road and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, beginning sometime after 9:00 PM tonight, November 19.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Beginning after 9:00 PM Thursday, November 19, a lane shift will be in place on the I-476 North on-ramp from Matsonford Road and eastbound and westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway).

The lane shift will be in place 24/7 until the bridge repairs are completed.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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