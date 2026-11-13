King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge repair will close two Interstate 95 ramps next weekend in Ridley Township, Delaware County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Friday, November 20, from 10:00 PM to 9:00 AM the following morning, the ramps from northbound and southbound I-95 to MacDade Boulevard will be closed and detoured. Drivers will be directed to follow the posted detour routes.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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