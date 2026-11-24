King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead Interstate 476 bridge repair will restrict a section of Dehaven Street/Ford Street in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgmery County, beginning on Monday, November 30.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, November 30, through Thursday, December 31, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging will be in place weekdays on Dehaven Street/Ford Street between Dehaven Avenue and Church Street.

In addition, Matsonford drivers and eastbound and westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) drivers will continue to encounter a lane shift on the merging ramps to northbound I-476. The lane shift will be in place 24/7 until the bridge repairs are completed.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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