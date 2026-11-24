King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge repair is scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 (West Chester Bypass) in West Whiteland, East Goshen, and West Goshen, Chester County, under a $1.9 million project to replace the Bondsville Road retaining wall.

Tuesday, December 8, through Friday, December 18, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a weekday lane closure will be in place on northbound U.S. 202 (West Chester Bypass) between Boot Road and U.S. 30 (Exton Bypass/Lancaster Avenue) interchanges.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

Bondsville Road was reopened to traffic on Wednesday, November 18. Work on the retaining wall is expected to continue through November 2027.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will stabilize the Bondsville Road roadway embankment by building a new retaining wall along approximately 140 feet of the eastern roadway slope. The wall will be located downslope of the roadway and will be approximately 20 feet in height. Rock will be placed along the bottom of the retaining wall for scour protection and will extend at least four feet from the wall to the existing banks of Beaver Creek. The front face of the wall panels will include architectural treatment to create texture on the front face, sensitive to the park and historic context of the area. Aesthetics will be determined in coordination with East Brandywine Township.

Additional work includes installing guiderail parallel to the retaining wall that will tie into the existing guiderail, reconstructing approximately 400 feet of roadway with two-foot shoulders, and performing pavement reconstruction on approximately 50 feet of roadway.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, visit the Bondsville Road Retaining Wall Project page.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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