King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge and pavement repair will close several Interstate 95 ramps next weekend in Ridley Township, Delaware County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

During the ramp closures, drivers will be directed to follow the posted detour routes to access I-95, I-476, or MacDade Boulevard. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

# # #