King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today bridge demolition will occur on westbound U.S. 422 West, Sanatoga Road, and Porter Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, and North Coventry Township, Chester County. This work is part of PennDOT’s $83.6 million project to reconstruct and improve approximately 2.1 miles of the expressway and replace bridges between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas or along the detour route because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The demolition operations will remove the middle sections of the bridges carrying U.S. 422 over Porter Road and Sanatoga Road. With eastbound and westbound traffic traveling on the completed outside sections of the freeway, Stage 4 construction began in early November to reconstruct the middle section of the roadway and complete the two bridges.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s U.S. 422 reconstruction program, visit the U.S. 422 Improvements Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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