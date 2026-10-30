Base Repair to Close Dorlan Mill Road in Upper Uwchlan Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that base repair will close Dorlan Mill Road in Upper Uwchlan Township, Chester County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Tuesday, November 3, through Thursday, November 5, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Dorlan Mill Road will be closed and detoured between Longfields Way and Route 282 (Creek Road). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Shelmire Road and Route 282 (Creek Road).

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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