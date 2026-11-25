Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that barrier installation will occur at night next week on northbound I-95 in Center City Philadelphia. The work is part of the $329 million I-95 CAP project to replace and expand the covered area over the interstate between Chestnut and Walnut streets.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, December 1, and Wednesday, December 2, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a right lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 between the Washington Avenue/Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and I-676 Central Philadelphia/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) interchanges.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

To learn more about PennDOT’s I-95 CAP Project, including construction updates, project detours and other information, visit www.95revive.com and parkatpennslanding.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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