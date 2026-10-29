King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction was completed three weeks ahead of schedule on a project to replace the bridge that carries Linfield Road over a tributary of Schuylkill River in Limerick Township, Montgomery County. The new bridge and highway reopened this afternoon.

Under this project, the existing 112-year-old single span, one-lane concrete encased steel I-beam structure was replaced with a pre-cast box culvert. The new bridge was widened to approximately 30.5 feet to contain two 11-foot travel lanes and two shoulders.

Additional work included reconstructing the bridge roadway, resurfacing the approaching roadways, and installing new bridge barrier and approach guiderail.

This repair work is part of a $10.1 million project to replace or rehabilitate several structures across the five-county Philadelphia region.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of King of Prussia, Pa. is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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