Since a wall supporting the road collapsed on Saturday, October 31st, PennDOT quickly mobilized contractors to help assess the damage and begin repairs the next day.



The adjacent railroad line reopened last weekend after rock was removed and the tracks were repaired.



Nesquehoning Borough, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll was in Carbon County to review emergency roadwork and provide an update on repairs to reopen U.S. 209 in Nesquehoning Borough, Carbon County, after a wall supporting the road collapsed on Saturday, October 31.



After the collapse, which undermined the road and forced the closure of the road and adjacent rail line, PennDOT quickly mobilized contractors to help assess the damage and begin repairs the next day.



Since work began on Sunday, November 1, the prime contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc. and their sub-contractor Axis Stabilization have stabilized the existing rock wall in the immediate area and removed the fallen rock and debris. With that completed, contractors have begun the work to rebuild the wall while stabilizing additional areas of the U.S. 209 wall. After the road is stabilized, the road surface will be repaired before it is reopened.



Work has been completed to remove the rock and repair the railroad tracks. The railroad line was reopened last weekend.



“Since the incident, PennDOT’s contractors have been working feverishly to get the road repairs complete,” Carroll said. “In the last two weeks they have made tremendous progress, and I am confident that this road will be fixed as safely and as timely as possible so drivers can get back to using it.”



PennDOT estimates the repair work will take until end of December for the work to be complete and the road to be reopened. Timeframes are current estimates and are subject to change. Emergency repairs include stabilizing the existing wall, removing the fallen rock, rebuilding the collapsed portion of wall, and repairing the road.



U.S. 209 is currently closed between Route 903 and Route 93. The detour uses Route 443, Route 309, and U.S. 209.



Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.



Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties atwww.pa.gov/DOTdistrict5.



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