Since a wall supporting the road collapsed on Saturday, October 31st, PennDOT quickly mobilized contractors to help assess the damage and begin repairs the next day.

U.S. 209 is currently closed between Route 903 and Route 93. The detour uses Route 443, Route 309, and U.S. 209.



Nesquehoning Borough, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll was in Carbon County to review emergency roadwork and provide an update on repairs to reopen U.S. 209 in Nesquehoning Borough, Carbon County, after a wall supporting the road collapsed on Saturday, October 31.

After the collapse, which undermined the road and forced the closure of the road and adjacent rail line, PennDOT quickly mobilized contractors to help assess the damage and begin repairs the next day.

Since work began on Sunday, November 1, the prime contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc. and their sub-contractors have been working stabilizing the existing rock wall with wire mesh and shotcrete and drilling rock anchors. With the wall secure, crews were able to complete the rock and debris removal this past weekend. At the same time, crews continue working with the railroad to repair the rail line so it can safely resume passenger service as soon as possible.

“Shortly after the incident, PennDOT was able to mobilize the right personnel and the right contractors that can get this road fixed,” Carroll said. “PennDOT focuses on every county, every time, and I am confident that this road will be fixed as timely as possible so drivers can get back to using this road.”

PennDOT estimates the repair work will take an additional six to eight weeks before the road can reopen, with work to the railroad line expected to be completed earlier. Timeframes are current estimates and are subject to change.



Also, as part of this work, on Monday, crews began evaluating the surrounding downslope conditions along Route 209 from Jim Thorpe to Nesquehoning boroughs in the closure area. The contractor will then implement any necessary repairs that are identified during this ongoing review.



Emergency repairs include stabilizing the existing wall, removing the fallen rock, rebuilding the collapsed portion of wall, and repairing the road.



U.S. 209 is currently closed between Route 903 and Route 93. The detour uses Route 443, Route 309, and U.S. 209.



Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.



Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties atwww.pa.gov/DOTdistrict5.



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