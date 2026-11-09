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    MEDIA ADVISORY: TOMORROW IN CARBON COUNTY – Shapiro Administration to Give Update on U.S. 209 Repair Work in Nesquehoning Borough, Carbon County

    November 09, 2026


    Nesquehoning Borough, PA – Tomorrow, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll will provide an update on emergency work to repair and reopen U.S. 209 in Nesquehoning Borough, Carbon County, after a wall supporting the road collapsed on Saturday, October 31.

    WHO: Mike Carroll, Secretary, PennDOT
    Chris Kufro, District 5 Executive, PennDOT

    WHEN: Tuesday, November 10 at 2:00 PM

    WHERE: U.S. 209 North of the Jim Thorpe/Nesquehoning Borough line.
    Attendees should enter the work zone from the Jim Thorpe side, just north of the U.S. 209/Route 903 intersection.

    RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP with the name of reporter/photographer to sebrown@pa.gov.

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