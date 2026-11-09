

Nesquehoning Borough, PA – Tomorrow, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll will provide an update on emergency work to repair and reopen U.S. 209 in Nesquehoning Borough, Carbon County, after a wall supporting the road collapsed on Saturday, October 31.



WHO: Mike Carroll, Secretary, PennDOT

Chris Kufro, District 5 Executive, PennDOT



WHEN: Tuesday, November 10 at 2:00 PM



WHERE: U.S. 209 North of the Jim Thorpe/Nesquehoning Borough line.

Attendees should enter the work zone from the Jim Thorpe side, just north of the U.S. 209/Route 903 intersection.



RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP with the name of reporter/photographer to sebrown@pa.gov.



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