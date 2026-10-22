County: Schuylkill

Municipality: St. Clair Borough/West Mahanoy Township

Road Name: Route 61

Between: Terry Rich Boulevard And Interstate 81

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Route 61 will be closed and detoured from Saturday, November 1 at 3:00 AM to Monday, November 2 at 5:00 AM for traffic switch work related to the ongoing Route 61 Reconstruction project. Detour will utilize US 209, Route 901, and Interstate 81. Closure is required to move all Route 61 traffic to the newly built southbound side.

Start: 11/01/26

Estimated End: 11/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 03:00 AM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

