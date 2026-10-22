County: Schuylkill
Municipality: St. Clair Borough/West Mahanoy Township
Road Name: Route 61
Between: Terry Rich Boulevard And Interstate 81
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Route 61 will be closed and detoured from Saturday, November 1 at 3:00 AM to Monday, November 2 at 5:00 AM for traffic switch work related to the ongoing Route 61 Reconstruction project. Detour will utilize US 209, Route 901, and Interstate 81. Closure is required to move all Route 61 traffic to the newly built southbound side.
Start: 11/01/26
Estimated End: 11/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 03:00 AM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill