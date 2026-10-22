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    Schuylkill County: Upcoming Road Closure on Route 61

    October 22, 2026

    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: St. Clair Borough/West Mahanoy Township
    Road Name: Route 61
    Between: Terry Rich Boulevard And Interstate 81
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: Route 61 will be closed and detoured from Saturday, November 1 at 3:00 AM to Monday, November 2 at 5:00 AM for traffic switch work related to the ongoing Route 61 Reconstruction project. Detour will utilize US 209, Route 901, and Interstate 81. Closure is required to move all Route 61 traffic to the newly built southbound side.
    Start: 11/01/26
    Estimated End: 11/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 03:00 AM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No