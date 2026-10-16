Allentown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an in-person and virtual plans display regarding proposed Interstate 80 improvements in Hamilton, Pocono, and Stroud townships, Monroe County. The in-person public plans display will be held at Northampton Community College, Pocono Campus (2411 Route 715, Tannersville, PA 18372), Pocono Hall on October 20, 2026, beginning at 5:00 PM.

The proposed improvements include the reconstruction and widening of approximately 5‐miles of I‐80 in Hamilton, Pocono, and Stroud Townships, Monroe County, including improvements to Interchange 302 (Bartonsville) with Route 33.

The virtual plans display will be available online, and public comments will be accepted from October 1, 2026, through November 13, 2026. Online information, including detailed project information and comment form, can be found by visiting the following link at the PennDOT District 5 website: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/penndot/projects-near-you/district-5-projects/80-bartonsville

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict5.

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