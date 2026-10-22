Monroe County: Upcoming Interstate 80 Traffic Switch

County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: Interstate 80 Ramps at Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg)

Between: - And -

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: As part of the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project, traffic will switched to the newly constructed eastbound interchange ramps at Exit 308. This includes the on-ramp from Prospect Street to I-80 Eastbound, the off-ramp from I-80 Eastbound to Prospect Street. Also as part of this, the newly constructed roundabout connecting Interstate 80 Ramps, Prospect Street and Greentree Drive will be open to traffic. Drivers should use caution through the workzone during this transition.

Start: 10/28/26

Estimated End: 10/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 04:00 PMWill rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: Interstate 80 West at Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg)

Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 309 (US 209)

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: As part of the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project, westbound traffic will be switched to the newly reconstructed Interstate West lanes. Please use caution when traveling through work zone.

Start: 10/29/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

