Interstate 80 Reconstruction Project to Begin on October 26

Allentown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 announced a project to improve Interstate 80 in Stroud Township, Monroe County will begin on Monday, October 26.

This project will reconstruction and widen mainline Interstate 80 from west of Exit 303 to Exit 304. The project also includes the reconfiguration of the existing Exit 303 interchange with a new structure connecting the interchange with Route 611.

As part of the project, Route 611 will also be reconstructed between Lifeline Road and Bridge Street.

Beginning on Monday, October 26, drivers should expect nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for several weeks on Interstate 80 between Exits 302 and Exit 304. After the initial work, drivers can expect sporadic lane restrictions on Interstate 80 or Route 611. Updates will be provided when available.

The project is first phase of an overall project to reconstruct Interstate 80 between west of Exit 303 and Exit 307. More information on the project can be found at https://www.i80project.com/.

Interstate 80 in this area has an average daily traffic volume of 45,781 vehicles. Route 611 in this area has an average daily traffic volume of 20,364 vehicles.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, PA is the general contractor on $232,894,523 project, which is expected to be completed in October 2032.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict5.

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