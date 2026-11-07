District 5 Upcoming Road Work





County: Berks

Municipality: Hamburg Borough

Road Name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 30 (Hamburg) And Exit 35 (PA 143)

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for concrete patching work.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AMWill rain cause delays? No



County: Carbon

Municipality: Weissport Borough

Road Name: Weissport Bridge/Bridge Street

Between: US 209 And Canal Street

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane Restriction

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Carbon

Municipality: Kidder Twp.

Road Name: Lake Harmony Drive

Between: Route 903 And South Lake Drive

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Carbon

Municipality: Kidder Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: Lincoln Avenue South

Between: Brown Street And Prospect Street

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Lincoln Avenue South will be closed for work associated with the I-80 Exit 308 construction project. Northbound is under a long-term closure currently. Lincoln Avenue South traffic will be detoured on Brown Street, Ridgeway Street and Prospect Street. Once the work is complete, the detour will be removed, and Lincoln Avenue will be reopened to two-way traffic. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area.

Start: 11/16/26

Estimated End: 06/01/27

In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: Interstate 80 East

Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 309 (US 209)

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for work related to the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkannock Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 80 East

Between: Exit 284 (PA 115) And Exit 293 (I-380)

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: PA 940

Between: Long Pond Road And PA 611

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road

Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: Snow Hill Road

Between: Route 447 And Marshalls Creek Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Pocono Township

Road Name: Camelback Road

Between: Sullivan Trail And Big Pocono

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Sullivan Trail

Between: PA 715 And Long Pond Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Valley Road

Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Valley Road

Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: Route 611

Between: Route 314 And Discovery Drive

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: Heller Lane And Roads End Road

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: Kuhenbeaker Road And Richard Drive

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: Sullivan Trail And PA 940

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: Sullivan Trail And PA 940

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.

Road Name: PA 715

Between: Smith Hill Road And Camp Alice Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/13/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Interstate 80 West

Between: Exit 284 (PA 115) And Carbon County Line

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Lane restriction westbound for concrete patching work. Lane restriction is 24/7.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 10:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) And Lehigh County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Lehigh County Line And Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Route 412

Between: Flint Hill Road And Polk Valley Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 11/13/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Apple Butter Road

Between: Countryside Lane And Lower Saucon Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Apple Butter Road

Between: Countryside Lane And Lower Saucon Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Cherryville Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road And Daniels Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Maple Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Hanover Twp.

Road Name: Weaversville Road

Between: Hanover Street And S Halbea Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twsp

Road Name: Benders Junction

Between: Scenic Drive And Scenic Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Scenic Drive

Between: Bushkill Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 11/13/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Church Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road And Mountain Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Scenic Drive

Between: Bushkill Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Front Street

Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.

Start: 11/09/26

Estimated End: 11/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twsp

Road Name: Front Street

Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.

Start: 11/12/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

