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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    November 07, 2026



    County: Berks
    Municipality: Hamburg Borough
    Road Name: Interstate 78
    Between: Exit 30 (Hamburg) And Exit 35 (PA 143)
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for concrete patching work.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AMWill rain cause delays? No


    County: Carbon
    Municipality: Weissport Borough
    Road Name: Weissport Bridge/Bridge Street
    Between: US 209 And Canal Street
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane Restriction
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Carbon
    Municipality: Kidder Twp.
    Road Name: Lake Harmony Drive
    Between: Route 903 And South Lake Drive
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Carbon
    Municipality: Kidder Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
    Road Name: Lincoln Avenue South
    Between: Brown Street And Prospect Street
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: Lincoln Avenue South will be closed for work associated with the I-80 Exit 308 construction project. Northbound is under a long-term closure currently. Lincoln Avenue South traffic will be detoured on Brown Street, Ridgeway Street and Prospect Street. Once the work is complete, the detour will be removed, and Lincoln Avenue will be reopened to two-way traffic. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area.
    Start: 11/16/26
    Estimated End: 06/01/27
    In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
    Road Name: Interstate 80 East
    Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 309 (US 209)
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for work related to the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkannock Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 80 East
    Between: Exit 284 (PA 115) And Exit 293 (I-380)
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: PA 940
    Between: Long Pond Road And PA 611
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
    Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: Snow Hill Road
    Between: Route 447 And Marshalls Creek Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Pocono Township
    Road Name: Camelback Road
    Between: Sullivan Trail And Big Pocono
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Sullivan Trail
    Between: PA 715 And Long Pond Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
    Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
    Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: Route 611
    Between: Route 314 And Discovery Drive
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: Heller Lane And Roads End Road
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: Kuhenbeaker Road And Richard Drive
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: Sullivan Trail And PA 940
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: Sullivan Trail And PA 940
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
    Road Name: PA 715
    Between: Smith Hill Road And Camp Alice Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/13/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Interstate 80 West
    Between: Exit 284 (PA 115) And Carbon County Line
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: Lane restriction westbound for concrete patching work. Lane restriction is 24/7.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 10:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 78 West
    Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) And Lehigh County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 78 East
    Between: Lehigh County Line And Exit 71 (PA 33)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Route 412
    Between: Flint Hill Road And Polk Valley Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 11/13/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Apple Butter Road
    Between: Countryside Lane And Lower Saucon Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Apple Butter Road
    Between: Countryside Lane And Lower Saucon Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Cherryville Road
    Between: Bushkill Center Road And Daniels Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Maple Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Hanover Twp.
    Road Name: Weaversville Road
    Between: Hanover Street And S Halbea Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twsp
    Road Name: Benders Junction
    Between: Scenic Drive And Scenic Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Scenic Drive
    Between: Bushkill Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 11/13/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Church Road
    Between: Bushkill Center Road And Mountain Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Scenic Drive
    Between: Bushkill Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Front Street
    Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.
    Start: 11/09/26
    Estimated End: 11/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twsp
    Road Name: Front Street
    Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.
    Start: 11/12/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes
     