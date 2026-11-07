District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Hamburg Borough
Road Name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 30 (Hamburg) And Exit 35 (PA 143)
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for concrete patching work.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AMWill rain cause delays? No
County: Carbon
Municipality: Weissport Borough
Road Name: Weissport Bridge/Bridge Street
Between: US 209 And Canal Street
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane Restriction
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Carbon
Municipality: Kidder Twp.
Road Name: Lake Harmony Drive
Between: Route 903 And South Lake Drive
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Carbon
Municipality: Kidder Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
Road Name: Lincoln Avenue South
Between: Brown Street And Prospect Street
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Lincoln Avenue South will be closed for work associated with the I-80 Exit 308 construction project. Northbound is under a long-term closure currently. Lincoln Avenue South traffic will be detoured on Brown Street, Ridgeway Street and Prospect Street. Once the work is complete, the detour will be removed, and Lincoln Avenue will be reopened to two-way traffic. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area.
Start: 11/16/26
Estimated End: 06/01/27
In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
Road Name: Interstate 80 East
Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 309 (US 209)
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for work related to the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkannock Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 80 East
Between: Exit 284 (PA 115) And Exit 293 (I-380)
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: PA 940
Between: Long Pond Road And PA 611
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: Snow Hill Road
Between: Route 447 And Marshalls Creek Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Pocono Township
Road Name: Camelback Road
Between: Sullivan Trail And Big Pocono
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Sullivan Trail
Between: PA 715 And Long Pond Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: Route 611
Between: Route 314 And Discovery Drive
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: Heller Lane And Roads End Road
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: Kuhenbeaker Road And Richard Drive
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: Sullivan Trail And PA 940
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: Sullivan Trail And PA 940
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
Road Name: PA 715
Between: Smith Hill Road And Camp Alice Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/13/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Interstate 80 West
Between: Exit 284 (PA 115) And Carbon County Line
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Lane restriction westbound for concrete patching work. Lane restriction is 24/7.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 10:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 71 (PA 33) And Lehigh County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Lehigh County Line And Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Route 412
Between: Flint Hill Road And Polk Valley Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 11/13/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Apple Butter Road
Between: Countryside Lane And Lower Saucon Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Apple Butter Road
Between: Countryside Lane And Lower Saucon Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Cherryville Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road And Daniels Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Maple Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Hanover Twp.
Road Name: Weaversville Road
Between: Hanover Street And S Halbea Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twsp
Road Name: Benders Junction
Between: Scenic Drive And Scenic Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Scenic Drive
Between: Bushkill Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 11/13/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Church Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road And Mountain Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Scenic Drive
Between: Bushkill Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Front Street
Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.
Start: 11/09/26
Estimated End: 11/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twsp
Road Name: Front Street
Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please use posted detour.
Start: 11/12/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes