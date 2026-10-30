District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Maxatawny Township
Road Name: US 222
Between: Crystal Cave Road And Kutztown Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: Local Permittee
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Traffic should be aware of rolling roadblock/ short-term traffic stoppages for blasting operations. Please use caution and expect delays.
Start: 11/02/26
Estimated End: 11/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 10:00 PM To 12:00 AMWill rain cause delays? No
County: Carbon
Municipality: Kidder Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 11/03/26
Estimated End: 11/05/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Carbon
Municipality: Kidder Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 11/03/26
Estimated End: 11/05/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Carbon
Municipality: Penn Forest
Road Name: PA 903
Between: Maury Road And Hatchery Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 11/02/26
Estimated End: 11/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Carbon
Municipality: East Side Borough
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 274 (PA 534) And Exit 273 (PA 940/PA 437)
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: There will be several rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for bridge beam setting as part of the ongoing I-80 over Lehigh River Bridge Replacement Project. Work will occur on the following dates: ? 11/02 ? 11/03 ? 11/09 ? 11/10 ? 11/12 ? 11/13
Start: 11/02/26
Estimated End: 11/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Macungie / Lower Macungie twps.
Road Name: US 222
Between: Kressler Road And Breinigsville Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane and shoulder restriction.
Start: 10/30/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.
Road Name: Route 100 South
Between: Mohr Lane And Weilers Road
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
Road Name: Interstate 80 West at Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg)
Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 309 (US 209)
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: As part of the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project, westbound traffic will be switched to the newly reconstructed Interstate West lanes. Please use caution when traveling through work zone.
Start: 11/04/26
Estimated End: 11/05/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: PA 940
Between: Interstate 380 And PA 611
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/02/26
Estimated End: 11/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
Between: PA 402 And Snow Hill Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/02/26
Estimated End: 11/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Delaware Water Gap
Road Name: Foxtown Hill
Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/03/26
Estimated End: 11/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
Between: PA 402 And Snow Hill Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/04/26
Estimated End: 11/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 80 East
Between: Carbon County Line And Exit 293 (I-380)
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for litter removal and delineation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/02/26
Estimated End: 11/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 80 West
Between: Carbon County Line And Exit 293 (I-380)
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for litter removal and delineation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/04/26
Estimated End: 11/05/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: Kuhenbeaker Road And Richard Drive
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/06/26
Estimated End: 11/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Camelback Road
Between: Sullivan Trail And Big Pocono
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/04/26
Estimated End: 11/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for shoulder cutting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/02/26
Estimated End: 11/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for shoulder cutting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/05/26
Estimated End: 11/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Barrett Twp.
Road Name: PA 390
Between: PA 191 And PA 447
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/02/26
Estimated End: 11/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Water Gap Borough
Road Name: Foxtown Hill
Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/03/26
Estimated End: 11/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: Snow Hill Road
Between: PA 447 And Marshalls Creek Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/04/26
Estimated End: 11/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Delaware Water Gap Borough
Road Name: Interstate 80 West
Between: Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap) And Exit 309 (US 209)
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/02/26
Estimated End: 11/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: US 209
Between: Bossardsville Road And PA 33
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/03/26
Estimated End: 11/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Coolbaugh
Road Name: PA 435 at Interstate 380
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/05/26
Estimated End: 11/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: PA 115 And Cottontail Road
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/02/26
Estimated End: 11/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: Emerald Lake Drive And PA 940
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/03/26
Estimated End: 11/05/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Ross Twp.
Road Name: Old Route 115
Between: US 209 And County Line
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 11/06/26
Estimated End: 11/06/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes