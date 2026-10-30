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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    October 30, 2026



    County: Berks
    Municipality: Maxatawny Township
    Road Name: US 222
    Between: Crystal Cave Road And Kutztown Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: Local Permittee
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Traffic should be aware of rolling roadblock/ short-term traffic stoppages for blasting operations. Please use caution and expect delays.
    Start: 11/02/26
    Estimated End: 11/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 10:00 PM To 12:00 AMWill rain cause delays? No


    County: Carbon
    Municipality: Kidder Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 11/03/26
    Estimated End: 11/05/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Carbon
    Municipality: Kidder Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 11/03/26
    Estimated End: 11/05/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Carbon
    Municipality: Penn Forest
    Road Name: PA 903
    Between: Maury Road And Hatchery Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 11/02/26
    Estimated End: 11/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Carbon
    Municipality: East Side Borough
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 274 (PA 534) And Exit 273 (PA 940/PA 437)
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: There will be several rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for bridge beam setting as part of the ongoing I-80 over Lehigh River Bridge Replacement Project. Work will occur on the following dates: ? 11/02 ? 11/03 ? 11/09 ? 11/10 ? 11/12 ? 11/13
    Start: 11/02/26
    Estimated End: 11/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Macungie / Lower Macungie twps.
    Road Name: US 222
    Between: Kressler Road And Breinigsville Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane and shoulder restriction.
    Start: 10/30/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.
    Road Name: Route 100 South
    Between: Mohr Lane And Weilers Road
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
    Road Name: Interstate 80 West at Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg)
    Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 309 (US 209)
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: As part of the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project, westbound traffic will be switched to the newly reconstructed Interstate West lanes. Please use caution when traveling through work zone.
    Start: 11/04/26
    Estimated End: 11/05/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: PA 940
    Between: Interstate 380 And PA 611
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/02/26
    Estimated End: 11/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
    Between: PA 402 And Snow Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/02/26
    Estimated End: 11/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Delaware Water Gap
    Road Name: Foxtown Hill
    Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/03/26
    Estimated End: 11/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
    Between: PA 402 And Snow Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/04/26
    Estimated End: 11/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 80 East
    Between: Carbon County Line And Exit 293 (I-380)
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for litter removal and delineation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/02/26
    Estimated End: 11/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 80 West
    Between: Carbon County Line And Exit 293 (I-380)
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for litter removal and delineation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/04/26
    Estimated End: 11/05/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: Kuhenbeaker Road And Richard Drive
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/06/26
    Estimated End: 11/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Camelback Road
    Between: Sullivan Trail And Big Pocono
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/04/26
    Estimated End: 11/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
    Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for shoulder cutting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/02/26
    Estimated End: 11/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Valley Road
    Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for shoulder cutting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/05/26
    Estimated End: 11/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Barrett Twp.
    Road Name: PA 390
    Between: PA 191 And PA 447
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/02/26
    Estimated End: 11/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Water Gap Borough
    Road Name: Foxtown Hill
    Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/03/26
    Estimated End: 11/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: Snow Hill Road
    Between: PA 447 And Marshalls Creek Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/04/26
    Estimated End: 11/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Delaware Water Gap Borough
    Road Name: Interstate 80 West
    Between: Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap) And Exit 309 (US 209)
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/02/26
    Estimated End: 11/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: US 209
    Between: Bossardsville Road And PA 33
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/03/26
    Estimated End: 11/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Coolbaugh
    Road Name: PA 435 at Interstate 380
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/05/26
    Estimated End: 11/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: PA 115 And Cottontail Road
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/02/26
    Estimated End: 11/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: Emerald Lake Drive And PA 940
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/03/26
    Estimated End: 11/05/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Ross Twp.
    Road Name: Old Route 115
    Between: US 209 And County Line
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 11/06/26
    Estimated End: 11/06/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes
     