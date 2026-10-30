District 5 Upcoming Road Work





County: Berks

Municipality: Maxatawny Township

Road Name: US 222

Between: Crystal Cave Road And Kutztown Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: Local Permittee

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Traffic should be aware of rolling roadblock/ short-term traffic stoppages for blasting operations. Please use caution and expect delays.

Start: 11/02/26

Estimated End: 11/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 10:00 PM To 12:00 AMWill rain cause delays? No



County: Carbon

Municipality: Kidder Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 11/03/26

Estimated End: 11/05/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Carbon

Municipality: Kidder Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 11/03/26

Estimated End: 11/05/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Carbon

Municipality: Penn Forest

Road Name: PA 903

Between: Maury Road And Hatchery Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 11/02/26

Estimated End: 11/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Carbon

Municipality: East Side Borough

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 274 (PA 534) And Exit 273 (PA 940/PA 437)

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: There will be several rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for bridge beam setting as part of the ongoing I-80 over Lehigh River Bridge Replacement Project. Work will occur on the following dates: ? 11/02 ? 11/03 ? 11/09 ? 11/10 ? 11/12 ? 11/13

Start: 11/02/26

Estimated End: 11/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Macungie / Lower Macungie twps.

Road Name: US 222

Between: Kressler Road And Breinigsville Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane and shoulder restriction.

Start: 10/30/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.

Road Name: Route 100 South

Between: Mohr Lane And Weilers Road

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: Interstate 80 West at Exit 308 (East Stroudsburg)

Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) And Exit 309 (US 209)

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: As part of the ongoing Interstate 80/Exit 308 Interchange Reconstruction Project, westbound traffic will be switched to the newly reconstructed Interstate West lanes. Please use caution when traveling through work zone.

Start: 11/04/26

Estimated End: 11/05/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: PA 940

Between: Interstate 380 And PA 611

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/02/26

Estimated End: 11/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road

Between: PA 402 And Snow Hill Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/02/26

Estimated End: 11/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Delaware Water Gap

Road Name: Foxtown Hill

Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/03/26

Estimated End: 11/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road

Between: PA 402 And Snow Hill Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/04/26

Estimated End: 11/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 80 East

Between: Carbon County Line And Exit 293 (I-380)

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for litter removal and delineation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/02/26

Estimated End: 11/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 80 West

Between: Carbon County Line And Exit 293 (I-380)

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for litter removal and delineation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/04/26

Estimated End: 11/05/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: Kuhenbeaker Road And Richard Drive

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/06/26

Estimated End: 11/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Camelback Road

Between: Sullivan Trail And Big Pocono

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/04/26

Estimated End: 11/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Valley Road

Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for shoulder cutting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/02/26

Estimated End: 11/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Valley Road

Between: Old Route 115 And PA 191

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for shoulder cutting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/05/26

Estimated End: 11/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Barrett Twp.

Road Name: PA 390

Between: PA 191 And PA 447

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/02/26

Estimated End: 11/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Water Gap Borough

Road Name: Foxtown Hill

Between: PA 611 And Interstate 80

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/03/26

Estimated End: 11/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: Snow Hill Road

Between: PA 447 And Marshalls Creek Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/04/26

Estimated End: 11/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Delaware Water Gap Borough

Road Name: Interstate 80 West

Between: Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap) And Exit 309 (US 209)

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/02/26

Estimated End: 11/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: US 209

Between: Bossardsville Road And PA 33

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/03/26

Estimated End: 11/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Coolbaugh

Road Name: PA 435 at Interstate 380

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/05/26

Estimated End: 11/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: PA 115 And Cottontail Road

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/02/26

Estimated End: 11/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: Emerald Lake Drive And PA 940

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/03/26

Estimated End: 11/05/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Ross Twp.

Road Name: Old Route 115

Between: US 209 And County Line

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 11/06/26

Estimated End: 11/06/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

