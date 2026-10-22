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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    October 22, 2026

    County: Berks
    Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.
    Road Name: US 422 West
    Between: Lancaster Avenue And Penn Street
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: Lane restriction westbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: New Morgan/ Robeson Twp/Cumru TWP
    Road Name: Interstate 176
    Between: Exit 11 (US 422) And Exit 1 (PA 23)
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp
    Road Name: Interstate 78
    Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)
    Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder work. Please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Route 501/Lancaster Avenue
    Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/30/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Albany Twp.
    Road Name: Stony Run Valley Road
    Between: Route 737 And Route 143
    Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Albany Twp.
    Road Name: Route 143
    Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line
    Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Carbon
    Municipality: Franklin Township
    Road Name: Long Run Road
    Between: Harrity Road And Wagner Street
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Carbon
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Interstate 80 East
    Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Carbon
    Municipality: Franklin Township
    Road Name: Long Run Road
    Between: Forrest Street And Harrity Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Allentown
    Road Name: Tilghman Street
    Between: Front Street And Nineteenth Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No restriction.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road
    Between: Old Post Rd And Route 145
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/26/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: Levans Road
    Between: Route 309 And Route 329 / Old Post Road
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/27/26
    Estimated End: 10/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Macungie / Lowhill / Heidelberg twps.
    Road Name: Route 100
    Between: Haasadahl Road And Route 309
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/29/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Lynn Twp.
    Road Name: Route 309
    Between: Route 873 And Schuylkill County Line
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Lowhill Township
    Road Name: Mill Creek Road
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for work on the bridge over Mill Creek. Detour will utilize Route 309, Route 100, and Kistler Road.
    Start: 11/02/26
    Estimated End: 11/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Stroudsburg Borough
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 302 (PA 611) And Exit 305 (Main Street)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Seemsville Road
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: High Street
    Between: Broad Street And Cherry Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twsp
    Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
    Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Allen Twp.
    Road Name: Old Carriage Road
    Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twsp
    Road Name: Scenic Drive
    Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/29/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive
    Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Nazareth Borough
    Road Name: Walnut Street
    Between: Broad Street And Victory Lane
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No restriction.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive
    Between: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy And Mount Pleasant Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Main Street
    Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/29/26
    Estimated End: 10/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Richmond Road
    Between: Paxinosa Road And Elizabeth Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/30/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Route 191
    Between: Stiles Road And Oak Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/26/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: Sullivan Trail
    Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/27/26
    Estimated End: 10/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Wind Gap Boro
    Road Name: Broadway Street
    Between: Lehigh Avenue And Monroe County Line
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Easton/ Palmer Twp.
    Road Name: Tatamy Road
    Between: 13th Street And Babbling Brook Road
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/29/26
    Estimated End: 10/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Uhler Road
    Between: Richmond Road And Short Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/30/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Willow Park Road
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Stones Crossing Road
    Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Farmersville Road
    Between: Easton Avenue And Greenpond Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/30/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Apple Butter Road
    Between: Ringhoffer Road And Lower Saucon Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. please use posted detour.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Route 33 North
    Between: Interstate 78 And US 22
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No Restriction.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Route 33 South
    Between: US 22 And Interstate 78
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No Restriction.
    Start: 10/28/26
    Estimated End: 10/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes
     