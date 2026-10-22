District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.
Road Name: US 422 West
Between: Lancaster Avenue And Penn Street
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Lane restriction westbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: New Morgan/ Robeson Twp/Cumru TWP
Road Name: Interstate 176
Between: Exit 11 (US 422) And Exit 1 (PA 23)
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp
Road Name: Interstate 78
Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)
Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder work. Please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Route 501/Lancaster Avenue
Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/30/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Albany Twp.
Road Name: Stony Run Valley Road
Between: Route 737 And Route 143
Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Albany Twp.
Road Name: Route 143
Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line
Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/28/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Carbon
Municipality: Franklin Township
Road Name: Long Run Road
Between: Harrity Road And Wagner Street
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Carbon
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Interstate 80 East
Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Carbon
Municipality: Franklin Township
Road Name: Long Run Road
Between: Forrest Street And Harrity Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/28/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Allentown
Road Name: Tilghman Street
Between: Front Street And Nineteenth Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road
Between: Old Post Rd And Route 145
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/26/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: Levans Road
Between: Route 309 And Route 329 / Old Post Road
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/27/26
Estimated End: 10/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Macungie / Lowhill / Heidelberg twps.
Road Name: Route 100
Between: Haasadahl Road And Route 309
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/29/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lynn Twp.
Road Name: Route 309
Between: Route 873 And Schuylkill County Line
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lowhill Township
Road Name: Mill Creek Road
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for work on the bridge over Mill Creek. Detour will utilize Route 309, Route 100, and Kistler Road.
Start: 11/02/26
Estimated End: 11/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Stroudsburg Borough
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 302 (PA 611) And Exit 305 (Main Street)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Seemsville Road
Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: High Street
Between: Broad Street And Cherry Hill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/28/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twsp
Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Allen Twp.
Road Name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/28/26
Estimated End: 10/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twsp
Road Name: Scenic Drive
Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/29/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive
Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road Name: Walnut Street
Between: Broad Street And Victory Lane
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive
Between: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy And Mount Pleasant Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/28/26
Estimated End: 10/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Main Street
Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/29/26
Estimated End: 10/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Richmond Road
Between: Paxinosa Road And Elizabeth Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/30/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Route 191
Between: Stiles Road And Oak Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/26/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/27/26
Estimated End: 10/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Wind Gap Boro
Road Name: Broadway Street
Between: Lehigh Avenue And Monroe County Line
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/28/26
Estimated End: 10/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Easton/ Palmer Twp.
Road Name: Tatamy Road
Between: 13th Street And Babbling Brook Road
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/29/26
Estimated End: 10/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Uhler Road
Between: Richmond Road And Short Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/30/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Willow Park Road
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Stones Crossing Road
Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/28/26
Estimated End: 10/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Farmersville Road
Between: Easton Avenue And Greenpond Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/30/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Apple Butter Road
Between: Ringhoffer Road And Lower Saucon Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. please use posted detour.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Route 33 North
Between: Interstate 78 And US 22
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No Restriction.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Route 33 South
Between: US 22 And Interstate 78
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No Restriction.
Start: 10/28/26
Estimated End: 10/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes