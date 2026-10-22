District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks

Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.

Road Name: US 422 West

Between: Lancaster Avenue And Penn Street

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Lane restriction westbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: New Morgan/ Robeson Twp/Cumru TWP

Road Name: Interstate 176

Between: Exit 11 (US 422) And Exit 1 (PA 23)

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Crew will be a moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp

Road Name: Interstate 78

Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)

Type Of Work: Road Sign Work

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work. Please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Route 501/Lancaster Avenue

Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/30/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Albany Twp.

Road Name: Stony Run Valley Road

Between: Route 737 And Route 143

Type Of Work: Road Sign Work

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Albany Twp.

Road Name: Route 143

Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line

Type Of Work: Road Sign Work

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/28/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Carbon

Municipality: Franklin Township

Road Name: Long Run Road

Between: Harrity Road And Wagner Street

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Carbon

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Interstate 80 East

Between: Luzerne County Line And Monroe County Line

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Carbon

Municipality: Franklin Township

Road Name: Long Run Road

Between: Forrest Street And Harrity Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/28/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Allentown

Road Name: Tilghman Street

Between: Front Street And Nineteenth Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road

Between: Old Post Rd And Route 145

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/26/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: Levans Road

Between: Route 309 And Route 329 / Old Post Road

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/27/26

Estimated End: 10/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Macungie / Lowhill / Heidelberg twps.

Road Name: Route 100

Between: Haasadahl Road And Route 309

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/29/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lynn Twp.

Road Name: Route 309

Between: Route 873 And Schuylkill County Line

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lowhill Township

Road Name: Mill Creek Road

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for work on the bridge over Mill Creek. Detour will utilize Route 309, Route 100, and Kistler Road.

Start: 11/02/26

Estimated End: 11/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 302 (PA 611) And Exit 305 (Main Street)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Seemsville Road

Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: High Street

Between: Broad Street And Cherry Hill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/28/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twsp

Road Name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Allen Twp.

Road Name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/28/26

Estimated End: 10/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twsp

Road Name: Scenic Drive

Between: Williams Road And Kern Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/29/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive

Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road Name: Walnut Street

Between: Broad Street And Victory Lane

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive

Between: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy And Mount Pleasant Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/28/26

Estimated End: 10/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Main Street

Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/29/26

Estimated End: 10/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Richmond Road

Between: Paxinosa Road And Elizabeth Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/30/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Route 191

Between: Stiles Road And Oak Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/26/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/27/26

Estimated End: 10/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Wind Gap Boro

Road Name: Broadway Street

Between: Lehigh Avenue And Monroe County Line

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/28/26

Estimated End: 10/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Easton/ Palmer Twp.

Road Name: Tatamy Road

Between: 13th Street And Babbling Brook Road

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/29/26

Estimated End: 10/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Uhler Road

Between: Richmond Road And Short Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/30/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Willow Park Road

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Stones Crossing Road

Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/28/26

Estimated End: 10/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Farmersville Road

Between: Easton Avenue And Greenpond Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/30/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Apple Butter Road

Between: Ringhoffer Road And Lower Saucon Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. please use posted detour.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Route 33 North

Between: Interstate 78 And US 22

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No Restriction.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Route 33 South

Between: US 22 And Interstate 78

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No Restriction.

Start: 10/28/26

Estimated End: 10/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

