District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 19 (PA 183) And Lebanon County Line
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 78
Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)
Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction. Please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Route 501
Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/23/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Greenwich Twp.
Road Name: Route 143
Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line
Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 23 (Shartlesville) And Lehigh County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction at various location along corridor for median gate maintenance work.
Start: 10/22/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Allentown
Road Name: Tilghman Street
Between: Front Street And Nineteenth Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road
Between: Old Post Road And PA 145
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lynn Township
Road Name: Route 309 North
Between: Mosserville Road / Mountain Road And Schuylkill County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane shifting.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lynn Township
Road Name: Mosserville Road
Between: Route 309 And Route 143
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/21/26
Estimated End: 10/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: PA 145 / MacArthur Road
Between: Neffs Laurys Road And Route 329
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/22/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: PA 115 And PA 940
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Ross Twp.
Road Name: Old Route 115
Between: US 209 And County Line
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/21/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 80 East
Between: Carbon County Line And Exit 284 (PA 115)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
Road Name: PA 115
Between: US 209 And Jonas Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Spray Patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/21/26
Estimated End: 10/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
Road Name: PA 940
Between: County line And Spur Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Spray Patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/23/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Mount Pocono Borough
Road Name: Fairview Avenue
Between: PA 611 And PA 314
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
Road Name: Route 423
Between: PA 611 And PA 940
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/21/26
Estimated End: 10/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 380
Between: Exit 1 (Interstate 80) And County Line
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna
Road Name: PA 940
Between: PA 611 And PA 196
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/20/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: Snow Hill Road
Between: PA 447 And Marshalls Creek Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/20/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
Between: Brushy Mountain Road And Woodale Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: School House Road
Between: Circle H Road And Barren Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/20/26
Estimated End: 10/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/21/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Pocono Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 80 West
Between: Exit 302 (Bartonsville) And Exit 299 (PA 715)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Deck Repair. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Pocono Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 80 East
Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 302 (PA 33)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge deck repair. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/20/26
Estimated End: 10/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
Road Name: Route 423
Between: PA 611 And PA 196
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/21/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Willow Park Road
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Stones Crossing Road
Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/21/26
Estimated End: 10/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Farmersville Road
Between: Easton Avenue And Greenpond Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/23/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Route 33 North
Between: I-78 And US 22 Interchange
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Route 33 South
Between: US 22 Interchange And I-78 Interchange
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction
Start: 10/22/26
Estimated End: 10/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive
Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Allen Twp.
Road Name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/21/26
Estimated End: 10/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Scenic Drive
Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/22/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Seemsville Road
Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: High Street
Between: Broad Street And Cherry Hill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/21/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
Road Name: Belfast Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road And Keller Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Richmond Road
Between: Paxinosa Road And Elizabeth Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/22/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road Name: Walnut Street
Between: Broad Street And Victory Lane
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Route 611 SB/ S Delaware Drive
Between: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway And Mount Pleasant Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/21/26
Estimated End: 10/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Main Street
Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/22/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Route 191
Between: Stiles Road And Oak Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/20/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/21/26
Estimated End: 10/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: Route 33 North
Between: Hecktown Road And Route 248 Interchange
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane Restriction.
Start: 10/22/26
Estimated End: 10/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 11:30 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: Route 33 South
Between: Route 248 Interchange And Hecktown Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane Restriction.
Start: 10/22/26
Estimated End: 10/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 12:00 PM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/23/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Foster Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 81 South
Between: Exit 107 (US 209) And Exit 116 (PA 901)
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No