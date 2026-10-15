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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    October 15, 2026



    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Interstate 78
    Between: Exit 19 (PA 183) And Lebanon County Line
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 78
    Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)
    Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder restriction. Please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Route 501
    Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/23/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Greenwich Twp.
    Road Name: Route 143
    Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line
    Type Of Work: Road Sign Work
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Interstate 78
    Between: Exit 23 (Shartlesville) And Lehigh County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction at various location along corridor for median gate maintenance work.
    Start: 10/22/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Allentown
    Road Name: Tilghman Street
    Between: Front Street And Nineteenth Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No restriction.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road
    Between: Old Post Road And PA 145
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Lynn Township
    Road Name: Route 309 North
    Between: Mosserville Road / Mountain Road And Schuylkill County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane shifting.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Lynn Township
    Road Name: Mosserville Road
    Between: Route 309 And Route 143
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/21/26
    Estimated End: 10/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: PA 145 / MacArthur Road
    Between: Neffs Laurys Road And Route 329
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/22/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: PA 115 And PA 940
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Ross Twp.
    Road Name: Old Route 115
    Between: US 209 And County Line
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/21/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 80 East
    Between: Carbon County Line And Exit 284 (PA 115)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
    Road Name: PA 115
    Between: US 209 And Jonas Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Spray Patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/21/26
    Estimated End: 10/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
    Road Name: PA 940
    Between: County line And Spur Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Spray Patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/23/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Mount Pocono Borough
    Road Name: Fairview Avenue
    Between: PA 611 And PA 314
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
    Road Name: Route 423
    Between: PA 611 And PA 940
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/21/26
    Estimated End: 10/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 380
    Between: Exit 1 (Interstate 80) And County Line
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna
    Road Name: PA 940
    Between: PA 611 And PA 196
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/20/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: Snow Hill Road
    Between: PA 447 And Marshalls Creek Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/20/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
    Between: Brushy Mountain Road And Woodale Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: School House Road
    Between: Circle H Road And Barren Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/20/26
    Estimated End: 10/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
    Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/21/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Pocono Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 80 West
    Between: Exit 302 (Bartonsville) And Exit 299 (PA 715)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Deck Repair. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Pocono Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 80 East
    Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 302 (PA 33)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge deck repair. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/20/26
    Estimated End: 10/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
    Road Name: Route 423
    Between: PA 611 And PA 196
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/21/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Willow Park Road
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Stones Crossing Road
    Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/21/26
    Estimated End: 10/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Farmersville Road
    Between: Easton Avenue And Greenpond Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/23/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Route 33 North
    Between: I-78 And US 22 Interchange
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Route 33 South
    Between: US 22 Interchange And I-78 Interchange
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder Restriction
    Start: 10/22/26
    Estimated End: 10/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive
    Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
    Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Allen Twp.
    Road Name: Old Carriage Road
    Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/21/26
    Estimated End: 10/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Scenic Drive
    Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/22/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Seemsville Road
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: High Street
    Between: Broad Street And Cherry Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/21/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
    Road Name: Belfast Road
    Between: Bushkill Center Road And Keller Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Richmond Road
    Between: Paxinosa Road And Elizabeth Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/22/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Nazareth Borough
    Road Name: Walnut Street
    Between: Broad Street And Victory Lane
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No restriction.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Route 611 SB/ S Delaware Drive
    Between: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway And Mount Pleasant Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/21/26
    Estimated End: 10/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Main Street
    Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/22/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Route 191
    Between: Stiles Road And Oak Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/20/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: Sullivan Trail
    Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/21/26
    Estimated End: 10/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: Route 33 North
    Between: Hecktown Road And Route 248 Interchange
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane Restriction.
    Start: 10/22/26
    Estimated End: 10/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 11:30 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: Route 33 South
    Between: Route 248 Interchange And Hecktown Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane Restriction.
    Start: 10/22/26
    Estimated End: 10/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 12:00 PM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: Sullivan Trail
    Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/23/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Foster Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 81 South
    Between: Exit 107 (US 209) And Exit 116 (PA 901)
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No
     