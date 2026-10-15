District 5 Upcoming Road Work





County: Berks

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 19 (PA 183) And Lebanon County Line

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 78

Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)

Type Of Work: Road Sign Work

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction. Please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Route 501

Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/23/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Greenwich Twp.

Road Name: Route 143

Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line

Type Of Work: Road Sign Work

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 23 (Shartlesville) And Lehigh County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction at various location along corridor for median gate maintenance work.

Start: 10/22/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Allentown

Road Name: Tilghman Street

Between: Front Street And Nineteenth Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: Neffs Laurys Road

Between: Old Post Road And PA 145

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lynn Township

Road Name: Route 309 North

Between: Mosserville Road / Mountain Road And Schuylkill County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane shifting.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lynn Township

Road Name: Mosserville Road

Between: Route 309 And Route 143

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/21/26

Estimated End: 10/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: North Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: PA 145 / MacArthur Road

Between: Neffs Laurys Road And Route 329

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/22/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: PA 115 And PA 940

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Ross Twp.

Road Name: Old Route 115

Between: US 209 And County Line

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/21/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 80 East

Between: Carbon County Line And Exit 284 (PA 115)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.

Road Name: PA 115

Between: US 209 And Jonas Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Spray Patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/21/26

Estimated End: 10/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.

Road Name: PA 940

Between: County line And Spur Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Spray Patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/23/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Mount Pocono Borough

Road Name: Fairview Avenue

Between: PA 611 And PA 314

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.

Road Name: Route 423

Between: PA 611 And PA 940

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/21/26

Estimated End: 10/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 380

Between: Exit 1 (Interstate 80) And County Line

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna

Road Name: PA 940

Between: PA 611 And PA 196

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/20/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: Snow Hill Road

Between: PA 447 And Marshalls Creek Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/20/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road

Between: Brushy Mountain Road And Woodale Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: School House Road

Between: Circle H Road And Barren Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/20/26

Estimated End: 10/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road

Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/21/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Pocono Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 80 West

Between: Exit 302 (Bartonsville) And Exit 299 (PA 715)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Bridge Deck Repair. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Pocono Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 80 East

Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 302 (PA 33)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge deck repair. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/20/26

Estimated End: 10/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.

Road Name: Route 423

Between: PA 611 And PA 196

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/21/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Willow Park Road

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Easton Avenue

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Stones Crossing Road

Between: William Penn Highway And Freemansburg Avenue

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/21/26

Estimated End: 10/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Farmersville Road

Between: Easton Avenue And Greenpond Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/23/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Route 33 North

Between: I-78 And US 22 Interchange

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Route 33 South

Between: US 22 Interchange And I-78 Interchange

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction

Start: 10/22/26

Estimated End: 10/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Route 946/ Mountain View Drive

Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Allen Twp.

Road Name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/21/26

Estimated End: 10/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Scenic Drive

Between: Williams Road And Kern Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/22/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Seemsville Road

Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: High Street

Between: Broad Street And Cherry Hill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/21/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twp.

Road Name: Belfast Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road And Keller Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Richmond Road

Between: Paxinosa Road And Elizabeth Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/22/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road Name: Walnut Street

Between: Broad Street And Victory Lane

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Route 611 SB/ S Delaware Drive

Between: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway And Mount Pleasant Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/21/26

Estimated End: 10/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Main Street

Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/22/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Route 191

Between: Stiles Road And Oak Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/20/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/21/26

Estimated End: 10/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: Route 33 North

Between: Hecktown Road And Route 248 Interchange

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane Restriction.

Start: 10/22/26

Estimated End: 10/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: Route 33 South

Between: Route 248 Interchange And Hecktown Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane Restriction.

Start: 10/22/26

Estimated End: 10/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 12:00 PM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/23/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Foster Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 81 South

Between: Exit 107 (US 209) And Exit 116 (PA 901)

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

