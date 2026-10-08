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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    October 08, 2026

    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: US 422 West
    Between: Brentwood Drive And Interstate 176
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: US 422 Westbound will be under a 24/7 lane restriction for roadway repairs and repaving to several locations along the stretch. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.
    Start: 10/19/26
    Estimated End: 10/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AMWill rain cause delays? No


    County: Berks
    Municipality: West Reading Borough
    Road Name: US 422 West over the Schuylkill River Trail / Thun Trail
    Between: Penn Street And Bingaman Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: US 422 Westbound will be under a 24/7 lane restriction for roadway repairs and repaving to locations along the stretch. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.
    Start: 10/26/26
    Estimated End: 10/30/26
    In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No

    County: Berks
    Municipality: Pike Twp.
    Road Name: Oysterdale Road
    Between: Hill Church Road And Baldy Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Cumru/Robeson/Caenarvon
    Road Name: Interstate 176
    Between: Exit 11 (US 422) And Exit 1 (PA 23)
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Working on the shoulder. Please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Cumru/Robeson/Caenarvon
    Road Name: US 422 East
    Between: Benjamin Franklin Hwy And Interstate 176
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 78
    Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Working on the shoulder. Please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Route 501
    Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 10/16/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Chestnuthill
    Road Name: PA 715
    Between: Jackson View Road And Yoke Terrace
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe flushing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: PA 115 And PA 940
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/14/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield
    Road Name: US 209
    Between: PA 447 And County Line
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
    Road Name: Lakeside Drive
    Between: Main Street And Route 423
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Interstate 380
    Between: Exit 1 (Interstate 80) And County Line
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/14/26
    Estimated End: 10/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
    Road Name: Lakeside Drive
    Between: Main Street And Route 423
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/16/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Route 33 South
    Between: US 209 And Cherry Valley Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: Route 33 North
    Between: Cherry Valley Road And US 209
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for mastic. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/15/26
    Estimated End: 10/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: Snow Hill Road
    Between: PA 447 And Marshalls Creek Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/16/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna
    Road Name: PA 940
    Between: County Line And Spur Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
    Between: Bushy Mtn Road And Woodale Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: Wooddale Road
    Between: Circle H Road And Barren Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/16/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
    Road Name: Valley Road
    Between: US 209 And Merwinsburg Road
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
    Road Name: Route 115
    Between: US 209 And County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 10/15/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
    Road Name: US 209 South ramp from Route 33 North
    Between: - And -
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: The US 209 South ramp from Route 33 North will be closed and detoured from 9:00pm on October 16th through 5:00am on October 19th. Detour will continue on Route 33 North to Snydersville exit, then to Route 33 South on ramp.
    Start: 10/16/26
    Estimated End: 10/19/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Route 33 North
    Between: Interstate 78 And US 22
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Route 33 South
    Between: US 22 Interchange And Interstate 78 Interchange
    Type Of Work: Litter Removal
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
    Start: 10/15/26
    Estimated End: 10/15/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: City of Easton
    Road Name: St John Street
    Between: Route 611 And Larry Holmes Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: City of Easton
    Road Name: St Johns Street
    Between: Route 611 Interchange And Larry Holmes Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
    Start: 10/15/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: US 22 East Ramps at Route 191
    Between: - And -
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: Local Permittee
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured nightly for steel light replacement work. On-ramp detour will utilize US 22 West on ramp to US 22 West to PA 512 interchange to US 22 East. Off-ramp detour will utilize US 22 East to PA 33 interchange to US 22 West to Exit.
    Start: 10/20/26
    Estimated End: 10/27/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
    Road Name: Jacobsburg Road
    Between: Bushkill Center Road And Lehigh Avenue
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive
    Between: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway And Mount Pleasant Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/14/26
    Estimated End: 10/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Main Street
    Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/15/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Uhler Road
    Between: Richmond Road And Short Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: Sullivan Trail
    Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/15/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
    Road Name: Belfast Road
    Between: Bushkill Center Road And Keller Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Richmond Road
    Between: Paxinosa Road And Elizabeth Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/15/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Route 946/ Daniels Road
    Between: Nazareth Pike And Moorestown Road
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
    Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Allen Twp.
    Road Name: Old Carriage Road
    Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/14/26
    Estimated End: 10/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Scenic Drive
    Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/15/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Seemsville Road
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/13/26
    Estimated End: 10/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: High Street
    Between: Broad Street And Cherry Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 10/14/26
    Estimated End: 10/16/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes
     