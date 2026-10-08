District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Various
Road Name: US 422 West
Between: Brentwood Drive And Interstate 176
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: US 422 Westbound will be under a 24/7 lane restriction for roadway repairs and repaving to several locations along the stretch. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.
Start: 10/19/26
Estimated End: 10/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AMWill rain cause delays? No
County: Berks
Municipality: West Reading Borough
Road Name: US 422 West over the Schuylkill River Trail / Thun Trail
Between: Penn Street And Bingaman Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: US 422 Westbound will be under a 24/7 lane restriction for roadway repairs and repaving to locations along the stretch. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.
Start: 10/26/26
Estimated End: 10/30/26
In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Berks
Municipality: Pike Twp.
Road Name: Oysterdale Road
Between: Hill Church Road And Baldy Hill Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Cumru/Robeson/Caenarvon
Road Name: Interstate 176
Between: Exit 11 (US 422) And Exit 1 (PA 23)
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Working on the shoulder. Please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Cumru/Robeson/Caenarvon
Road Name: US 422 East
Between: Benjamin Franklin Hwy And Interstate 176
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 78
Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Working on the shoulder. Please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Route 501
Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 10/16/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Chestnuthill
Road Name: PA 715
Between: Jackson View Road And Yoke Terrace
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe flushing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: PA 115 And PA 940
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/14/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield
Road Name: US 209
Between: PA 447 And County Line
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
Road Name: Lakeside Drive
Between: Main Street And Route 423
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Interstate 380
Between: Exit 1 (Interstate 80) And County Line
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/14/26
Estimated End: 10/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
Road Name: Lakeside Drive
Between: Main Street And Route 423
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/16/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Route 33 South
Between: US 209 And Cherry Valley Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: Route 33 North
Between: Cherry Valley Road And US 209
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for mastic. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/15/26
Estimated End: 10/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: Snow Hill Road
Between: PA 447 And Marshalls Creek Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/16/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna
Road Name: PA 940
Between: County Line And Spur Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
Between: Bushy Mtn Road And Woodale Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: Wooddale Road
Between: Circle H Road And Barren Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/16/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
Road Name: Valley Road
Between: US 209 And Merwinsburg Road
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
Road Name: Route 115
Between: US 209 And County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 10/15/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Hamilton Twp.
Road Name: US 209 South ramp from Route 33 North
Between: - And -
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: The US 209 South ramp from Route 33 North will be closed and detoured from 9:00pm on October 16th through 5:00am on October 19th. Detour will continue on Route 33 North to Snydersville exit, then to Route 33 South on ramp.
Start: 10/16/26
Estimated End: 10/19/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Route 33 North
Between: Interstate 78 And US 22
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Route 33 South
Between: US 22 Interchange And Interstate 78 Interchange
Type Of Work: Litter Removal
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
Start: 10/15/26
Estimated End: 10/15/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: City of Easton
Road Name: St John Street
Between: Route 611 And Larry Holmes Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: City of Easton
Road Name: St Johns Street
Between: Route 611 Interchange And Larry Holmes Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start: 10/15/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: US 22 East Ramps at Route 191
Between: - And -
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: Local Permittee
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured nightly for steel light replacement work. On-ramp detour will utilize US 22 West on ramp to US 22 West to PA 512 interchange to US 22 East. Off-ramp detour will utilize US 22 East to PA 33 interchange to US 22 West to Exit.
Start: 10/20/26
Estimated End: 10/27/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
Road Name: Jacobsburg Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road And Lehigh Avenue
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive
Between: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway And Mount Pleasant Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/14/26
Estimated End: 10/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Main Street
Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/15/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Uhler Road
Between: Richmond Road And Short Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/15/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
Road Name: Belfast Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road And Keller Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Richmond Road
Between: Paxinosa Road And Elizabeth Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/15/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Route 946/ Daniels Road
Between: Nazareth Pike And Moorestown Road
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Allen Twp.
Road Name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/14/26
Estimated End: 10/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Scenic Drive
Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/15/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Seemsville Road
Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/13/26
Estimated End: 10/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: High Street
Between: Broad Street And Cherry Hill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 10/14/26
Estimated End: 10/16/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes