District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks

Municipality: Various

Road Name: US 422 West

Between: Brentwood Drive And Interstate 176

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: US 422 Westbound will be under a 24/7 lane restriction for roadway repairs and repaving to several locations along the stretch. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

Start: 10/19/26

Estimated End: 10/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AMWill rain cause delays? No



County: Berks

Municipality: West Reading Borough

Road Name: US 422 West over the Schuylkill River Trail / Thun Trail

Between: Penn Street And Bingaman Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: US 422 Westbound will be under a 24/7 lane restriction for roadway repairs and repaving to locations along the stretch. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

Start: 10/26/26

Estimated End: 10/30/26

In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

County: Berks

Municipality: Pike Twp.

Road Name: Oysterdale Road

Between: Hill Church Road And Baldy Hill Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Cumru/Robeson/Caenarvon

Road Name: Interstate 176

Between: Exit 11 (US 422) And Exit 1 (PA 23)

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Working on the shoulder. Please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Cumru/Robeson/Caenarvon

Road Name: US 422 East

Between: Benjamin Franklin Hwy And Interstate 176

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 78

Between: Lebanon County Line And Exit 23 (Shartlesville)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Working on the shoulder. Please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Route 501

Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 10/16/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Chestnuthill

Road Name: PA 715

Between: Jackson View Road And Yoke Terrace

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe flushing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: PA 115 And PA 940

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/14/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield

Road Name: US 209

Between: PA 447 And County Line

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.

Road Name: Lakeside Drive

Between: Main Street And Route 423

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Interstate 380

Between: Exit 1 (Interstate 80) And County Line

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/14/26

Estimated End: 10/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.

Road Name: Lakeside Drive

Between: Main Street And Route 423

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/16/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Route 33 South

Between: US 209 And Cherry Valley Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: Route 33 North

Between: Cherry Valley Road And US 209

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for mastic. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/15/26

Estimated End: 10/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: Snow Hill Road

Between: PA 447 And Marshalls Creek Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/16/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna

Road Name: PA 940

Between: County Line And Spur Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road

Between: Bushy Mtn Road And Woodale Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: Wooddale Road

Between: Circle H Road And Barren Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/16/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.

Road Name: Valley Road

Between: US 209 And Merwinsburg Road

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.

Road Name: Route 115

Between: US 209 And County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 10/15/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Hamilton Twp.

Road Name: US 209 South ramp from Route 33 North

Between: - And -

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: The US 209 South ramp from Route 33 North will be closed and detoured from 9:00pm on October 16th through 5:00am on October 19th. Detour will continue on Route 33 North to Snydersville exit, then to Route 33 South on ramp.

Start: 10/16/26

Estimated End: 10/19/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Route 33 North

Between: Interstate 78 And US 22

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Route 33 South

Between: US 22 Interchange And Interstate 78 Interchange

Type Of Work: Litter Removal

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start: 10/15/26

Estimated End: 10/15/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: City of Easton

Road Name: St John Street

Between: Route 611 And Larry Holmes Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: City of Easton

Road Name: St Johns Street

Between: Route 611 Interchange And Larry Holmes Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start: 10/15/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: US 22 East Ramps at Route 191

Between: - And -

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: Local Permittee

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured nightly for steel light replacement work. On-ramp detour will utilize US 22 West on ramp to US 22 West to PA 512 interchange to US 22 East. Off-ramp detour will utilize US 22 East to PA 33 interchange to US 22 West to Exit.

Start: 10/20/26

Estimated End: 10/27/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twp.

Road Name: Jacobsburg Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road And Lehigh Avenue

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive

Between: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway And Mount Pleasant Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/14/26

Estimated End: 10/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Main Street

Between: True Blue Road And Mount Pleasant Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/15/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Uhler Road

Between: Richmond Road And Short Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/15/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twp.

Road Name: Belfast Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road And Keller Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Richmond Road

Between: Paxinosa Road And Elizabeth Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/15/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Route 946/ Daniels Road

Between: Nazareth Pike And Moorestown Road

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Allen Twp.

Road Name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/14/26

Estimated End: 10/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Scenic Drive

Between: Williams Road And Kern Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/15/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Seemsville Road

Between: Lehigh Drive And Nor-Bath Blvd

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/13/26

Estimated End: 10/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: High Street

Between: Broad Street And Cherry Hill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 10/14/26

Estimated End: 10/16/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

