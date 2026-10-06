Dunmore, PA – Drivers should expect delays as the result of single lane traffic on Route 29 between Maureen’s Ice Cream and Chase Road in Plymouth and Jackson Townships, Luzerne County, beginning Tuesday, October 6, 2026, through Wednesday, October 14, 2026, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM for grading and installation of a High Friction Surface Treatment. Work will continue through the weekend of Saturday, October 10, 2026, and Sunday, October 11, 2026. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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