Resurfacing Work Begins in Pittston, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – PennDOT will be performing resurfacing work in Pittston beginning today on Route 11 starting at the Fort Jenkins Street Bridge to William Street then onto South Main Street (Route 2004) to Route 2024. Work will take place between 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily through the third week of October. There will be intermittent lane restrictions, drivers should take an alternate route if possible.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-350

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