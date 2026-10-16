PennDOT Announces Renovations to Upgrade Dunmore Driver’s License Center

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the Dunmore Driver’s License Center, located at 81 Keystone Industrial Park Drive in Dunmore, will close for renovations from Monday, October 26 to Monday, November 23. The center is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, November 24.

“We have had our sights set on renovating the Dunmore Driver’s License Center for the past year, and we are thankful to announce that we can welcome our customers to a newly renovated center exterior this Thanksgiving,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we’re committed to improving our facilities across the state, and continue to explore plans for more renovation projects across Pennsylvania.”

The one-month closure will allow the Dunmore Driver’s License Center to receive major improvements to the parking lot, installation of new storm water controls, upgrades to curbs, and new paving. The expanded and improved parking lot will provide customers with easier access to our facility.

Dunmore is the 26th driver’s license center to undergo major renovations since Governor Shapiro took office in 2023.

To provide additional support to Dunmore-area customers impacted by the closure, the following nearby locations will be open and ready to serve customers Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM:

Honesdale Driver’s License Center at 18 Collan Park , Honesdale.

Honesdale. Tunkhannock Driver’s License Center at 600 Hunter Highway, Tunkhannock.

Wilkes Barre Driver’s License Center at 1085 Hanover Street, Wilkes Barre.

Customers who have a scheduled driving exam at the Dunmore Driver’s License Center location during the closure will be contacted and offered alternative arrangements. For a complete list of driver’s license and photo center locations and hours of operation, visit www.pa.gov/dmv.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver’s license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Planning to fly domestically? You now need a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card or other acceptable form of ID – like a passport – to board a domestic flight. If you're not sure whether a REAL ID is right for you, our REAL ID online wizard may help with your decision. Visit pa.gov/REALID today for information on how you can get a REAL ID.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

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