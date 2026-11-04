Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will hold a public meeting, and virtual plans display regarding the Route 2002 over UNT West Branch Wallenpaupack Creek Bridge Project. The purpose of this meeting is to provide PennDOT staff and their design consultant an opportunity to explain the project and answer questions on an informal basis.

The project consists of the replacement of an existing steel beam bridge on Route 2002 (Wimmers Road) over UNT West Branch Wallenpaupack Creek. The structure will be replaced with single-span prestressed concrete bridge to provide safe and efficient access across the stream with a structure that meets current design standards.

Permanent right-of-way acquisition and temporary construction easements are required. Earth disturbance is anticipated to be limited to within legal right-of-way and proposed easements. Minor utility impacts are expected from the proposed construction.

The replacement of the bridge superstructure will require a detour of all traffic while the new bridge is being constructed. The planned detour will be 3.4 miles in length and is expected to be in place for approximately six months. The detour will be posted when construction begins in early 2028.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in early 2028 and will be complete by the Fall of 2028.

The plans display will be held online and will be available from November 3, 2026, to December 1, 2026. Online information, including detailed project information and comment form can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website: Route 2002 West Branch Wallenpaupack Creek Bridge Project | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned traffic control, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Rich Poplawski, PennDOT Project Manager, at rpoplawski@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov or 570-963-4044; Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov or 570-963-3502

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