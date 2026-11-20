Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to plans display regarding the Route 690, Section 253, over Roaring Brook proposed bridge project. This plans display will be held online, and plans will be displayed for public viewing at the Moscow Borough Office, 123 Van Brunt Street, Moscow PA 18444 December 7, 2026, at 5:45 PM with a presentation to follow at 6:30 PM.

The Route 690 Section 253 bridge rehabilitation project consists of the superstructure replacement and substructure repair of an existing non-composite adjacent box beam bridge on Route 690 (Brook Street) over Roaring Brook. The existing superstructure will be removed and replaced with composite adjacent beams to provide a safe and efficient access across the stream with a structure that meets current design standards.

Permanent right-of-way acquisition and temporary construction easements are required. Earth disturbance is anticipated to be limited to within legal right-of-way and proposed easements. No utility impacts are expected from the proposed construction.

The replacement of the bridge superstructure will require a detour of all traffic while the new bridge is being constructed. The planned detour will be 5.8 miles in length and is expected to be in place for approximately six months. The detour will be posted when construction begins in early 2028.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in early 2028 and will be complete by the Fall of 2028.

The plans display will be available from November 23, 2026, to December 21, 2026. Online information, including detailed project information and comment form can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website: Route 690 over Roaring Brook Bridge Project | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned traffic control, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Rich Poplawski, PennDOT Project Manager, at rpoplawski@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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